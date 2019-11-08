Stratford pitches 12th straight shutout, sets a state record

Dominance. That's the word that best describes the Stratford Tigers this season. Stratford shutout Northwestern in its Level 3 matchup 35-0.

The Tigers have gone 12 straight games without giving up a single point this season.

Stratford increases its school record after setting it last season. The Tigers previous record was in 1986 when they went 10 straight games without giving up a point.

The previous four other teams to hold the record with Stratford was Shiocton in 2013, Edgar in 2009, Sheboygan Falls in 2000 and Cashton in 1981.

