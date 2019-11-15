Stratford and Edgar are heading to Madison for State Football

The Marawood Conference once again impresses. The Stratford Tigers and Edgar Wildcats are both heading back to state for football.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but gave up their first points of the season when Amherst found the end zone in the second half.

From there, Stratford would once again prove its dominance scoring two more touchdowns on their way to a 19-7 win.

Edgar took care of Bangor right away. The Wildcats scored in the first five minutes of the game to take a 7-0 lead.

Then Edgar used a great punt return to plow in another touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

Bangor would put points on the board to make it 14-7 to end the third quarter, but Edgar would explode from there.

Edgar would score 13 unanswered to win 27-7.