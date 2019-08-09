Stranger goes above and beyond to return lost wallet

John Schlough's wallet looks tattered and torn. Inside of the ripped pockets among cash, gift cards, and lottery tickets sits a piece of debris with 'Dan Thiry' written on the top.

"There's good people out there, and things do come around," said Schlough.

Danial Thiry tells Action 2 News God's grace put him in the right place at the right time.

"Last Thursday, an employee I work with called me and told me his car didn't work. So, instead of going straight from my house to Midwest Wire, I had to come this way to pick him up then go back to work," said Thiry.

He drove his gold minivan along Highway 42 just four vehicles behind the Schlough's truck when a forgotten wallet fell off the back bumper.

"We were on our way up to Door County. We had gone through Sturgeon Bay and stopped at a Mobil station and fueled up and got some ice," said Schlough. "When I got the ice and finished fueling up, I went to put the ice in the back of the truck into the cooler, and I had set my wallet on the back of the bumper and put the ice in, got everything taken care of. Well, then we took off up the road obviously with my wallet on the bumper."

"I see the next car ahead of me hit it, and as I was passing, there was money floating in the air," said Thiry.

Thiry describes a high volume of traffic on the highway at the time during what is considered to be rush hour; however, that did not stop him from turning around and parking his van alongside the road, going into traffic to pick up the wallet and its scattered contents.

"Blowing their horn. Some were flipping me off, some were just slowing down and being courteous," said Thiry.

After fifteen minutes of collecting items, he turned the wallet into the Sturgeon Bay Police Department. Officers then notified the Schloughs.

"I thought, 'Wow, that's good, that's great, that's unbelievable.' We weren't quite sure what was going to be in it," said Schlough.

To his surprise, everything was recovered including a $2 bill he kept from his grandmother who passed away many years ago. "I thought that maybe she'd sent Dan as an angel that was looking out and wanted me to have my $2 bill back."

Schlough brought his grandson, Dawson, 10, to meet Thiry and try to pay him for his good deed. After a lot of convincing, he accepted the cash, but he says that is not way he decided to stop.

"Someday I might lose my wallet, and I want somebody to go the extra mile for me, to go out of their way to make sure I get my wallet back," said Thiry.