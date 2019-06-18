Strange lights: 115th Fighter Wing conducts night training

Did you see the strange lights in the sky Monday night?

The Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing, based in Madison, is conducting night training through Thursday.

Pilots are required to have a certain number of hours of night flight training. The training is usually done in the winter, but they have to make up for lost hours because of the winter weather conditions. Those February missions often take them over the Fox Cities.

Training flights will go as late as 11 p.m.

Just last month the Wisconsin Air National Guard conducted Northern Lightning training exercises over the state.