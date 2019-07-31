Storm damage estimated at $9 million across state

The latest estimates from Wisconsin Emergency Management put total storm damage across the state at $9 million, but spokesperson Andrew Beckett is quick to point out that's based on preliminary estimates.

"We don't have fully accurate numbers at this time because many of the counties and municipalities are still in a very active response phase. They're still working to clean up debris; they're still working to gather their costs and get their estimates in," Beckett explained.

The Wisconsin National Guard is still active in the counties of Langlade, Polk and Barron, helping clean up debris and restore infrastructure.

"It is a storm that had a impact on a wide range across the state, and it is expected to take some time to get that debris removed and disposed of properly," Beckett noted.

It's too early to have an estimate of when the cleanup would be completed, he said, but it might be months before debris is fully disposed of.

You can report damage to the state here, and Beckett reminds residents to continue working with local government and insurance companies to assess damage.