Storm damage cripples electric networks, most significant damage in 20 years

A spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service said storms Friday and Saturday night caused the most severe damage in 20 years.

“As an indication of the ferocity of these storms, the same lines knocked out power to more than a half-million customers in Michigan this weekend,” Matt Cullen explained by email.

Approximately 96,000 WPS and 51,000 We Energies customers have been restored since Friday evening. Currently, approximately 80,000 WPS and 49,000 We Energies Fox Valley customers are without power.

Because of the widespread damage, the energy companies anticipate some customers will be without power for multiple days.

Cullen said they are rebuilding some portions of their networks due to the extent of the damage.

