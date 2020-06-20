Stoney Acres farms continues "pizza on the farm" tradition

The Stoney Acres Farm has put on their "pizza on the farm" event on for the eighth year despite COVID-19. People from all over come to the farm to get a slice.

"The farthest person is from Janesville Wisconsin. We have a few from the Nekoosa/Rapids area, and the four of us are from Milladore," Hank Nigh said.

Some visitors are family members that grew up on the farm, but have come back for a nice dinner.

"Yeah actually I grew up here, my Aunt and Uncle own this farm. I grew up baling hay and picking rocks here. More than just the pizza or whatever, it's cool to see the farm still working," Minnesota resident Rob Weiler explained.

What some people consider the best part about the pizza, is that all of the ingredients are local.

"It's not little guy big guy. It's made here, it comes from here, and it's good," Weiler stated.

"That's buying local and doing local and that's good for the farmers nowadays, it's wonderful that they can do that," Nigh added.

Protective equipment is worn by workers, and safe social distancing is practiced by the patrons. It's different from what it used to be, but Stoney Acres is happy to give people a taste of something familiar.

"I feel that people are really happy to experience something that is normal," Farm owner Tony Schultz said.

"Probably the biggest thing is people missing out on the opportunity of breaking bread together. So to have that opportunity again here in beautiful central Wisconsin, that's awesome," Weiler added.

Tony was slightly nervous about opening this summer. But now that they have the hang of things, Stoney Acres is excited to keep sharing their summer traditions for another year.

"After a nervous opening it feels like, it's a wonderful summer experience. We can sit on the lawn, watch the sunset, have a farm to table pizza and a locally brewed beer," Schultz explained.

Tony says that they are planning to have the event every weekend until November 7th.

