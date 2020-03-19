Still unsolved: 40 years pass after man found dead in Rhinelander field

Thursday marks 40 years since the body of a man was found in a field in Rhinelander.

Investigators estimate the man was 25-45 years. He was a white man, 6 foot, 165-175 pounds with gray-to-black hair. Photos of the clothing the man was wearing at the time he was found have been released, but no far it has not helped solve the case.

Detectives say when the man was found on March 19, 1980 he had short facial hair on his chin and side burns.

He may also have worn glasses.

Investigators say it’s likely the man was not from the area as local missing persons have been ruled out.

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to Oneida County Detective Brian Barbour at 715-361-5100.

