Stevens Point woman wins Badger 5 jackpot worth $411K

The Wisconsin Lottery has announced a Stevens Point woman has claimed a Badger 5 jackpot worth $411,000.

According to a news release, on April 30, the largest Badger 5 jackpot ever was won with a ticket purchased at Coopers 10-39 BP in Stevens Point.

Ginger Wolf has come forward as the winner. Wolf purchased the ticket as a quick pick and the winning numbers were: 1-5-7-12-23.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot is 1 in 169,911. Badger 5 is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.