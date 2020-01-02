Stevens Point veteran-owned shop burglarized on New Year's Day

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 1.
Stevens Point Police Lt. Jeremy Mueller said Fall Line Outfitters was broken into between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. The business' cash register was taken. The store is located on Strongs Avenue.
The burglary was reported by a person walking by that noticed the front door’s broken glass.
The case is still being investigated.
The business is veteran-owned and sells outdoor apparel and gear.
If you have any information, call Stevens Point Police at 715-346-1500.