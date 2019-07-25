Stevens Point to collect brush week of July 29

The city of Stevens Point will have curbside brush pickup happening the week of July 29.

In a news release, Mayor Mike Wiza states the city has extended drop off hours to 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Friday and regular hours on Saturday of 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the drop off site near Bukolt Park.

Residents are asked to have their storm damage brush at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on July 29.

The city crews will be able to take branches up to 6 inches in diameter.

Branches should be cut into lengths no greater than 4 feet. Butt ends should face the street to assist crews in removal.

