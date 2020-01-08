Stevens Point to air program honoring WWII Veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor, Will Lehner

The city of Stevens Point will re-air tribute program highlighting the life and military career of WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor, Will Lehner.

At 17 years old, Lehner was aboard the USS Ward, where he fired on and sunk a Japanese submarine approaching Pearl Harbor before the attack. Earlier this month, he signed copies of his book detailing his account of the day’s actions.

Stevens Point's American Legion Commander interviewed Lehner on a Veterans History Program produced at Community TV in 2009. In memory of Will, who passed away Sunday, the program will play this week and is on the city's YouTube channel.

The one-hour program is scheduled to play on Community TV (Charter Spectrum channel 984) in Stevens Point at the following times:

• Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. & 10 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 a.m., 5 p.m. & 10 p.m.

• Friday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 a.m.

As reported by the Stevens Point Journal, Will Lehner was "one of Portage County's most well-known veterans" and one of his life's works was to help others remember and learn from the sacrifices made by U.S. service members at Pearl Harbor and during World War II."

