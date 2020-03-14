Stevens Point suspending city meetings, travel to slow spread of COVID-19

Stevens Point is taking steps to slow the spread of Coronavirus.

The city is suspending all non-essential city travel and city meetings. The Common Council meeting on Monday will take place as scheduled, but a press release advises people to submit comments instead of attending in person if possible.

Public interactions with city offices is also being limited. For more information, click here .

The release from Mayor Mike Wiza says the city has been working to review their preparedness. As of Saturday afternoon, there are no cases in Portage County.