Stevens Point schools take home gold for their summer meal program

The Stevens Point Area School District takes home the gold again for nutritious meals they offer students for the second year in a row.

The district's Summer Food Service program is being recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture as part of the 'Turnip the Beet' award program.

Any child under the age of 18 can go to any of the nine locations to get a free breakfast and lunch during the summer.

It's a program and an award the district is proud of. "It's outstanding! We are really proud of our program. It is hard work but it is rewarding because we know our children are being fed a great meal during the summer," explained Lori Epstein, Food Service Manager at the Stevens Point Area Public School District.

Stevens Point is the only district in the state to receive a gold award.