Stevens Point school district dealing with multiple school threats

The Stevens Point Area Public School District is dealing with multiple threats against two of their schools this week.

Ben Franklin Junior High was closed Friday due to two threats of gun violence. At the high school, students were released early after a threat was found there Friday morning.

Those threats happened within 24 hours of each other and have led school officials to cancel classes and school activities at both schools. They also heightened police presence at the district’s other schools. It's something that is unprecedented for this district.

"I've been doing this for 31 years and I haven't had six threats in my school district over the course of two weeks ever," explained Superintendent Craig Gerlach, of the Stevens Point Area Public School District.

Those threats started with Ben Franklin Junior High where three verbal threats about gun violence were reported over the last couple weeks.

Then on Thursday morning, police found a threat written on the bathroom wall indicating gun violence would happen on Friday. The district was planning to hold classes as usual and search backpacks. But during a sweep of the school on Thursday night they discovered another threat.

"There was another threat referring to the first threat with a specific time this morning referring to gun violence. So we made the decision to cancel school at Ben Franklin," said Gerlach.

At the high school, a similar threat was found Friday morning while students were in class. "There was a similar note in a stall at SPASH referencing gun violence specifically at 11 a.m."

The district decided as a precaution to dismiss classes at 10:21 a.m. Friday morning. The district and police are continuing to investigate all the threats made.

They say the people responsible will be expelled from the district. They are encouraging parents to use this time to talk to their children about the seriousness of situations like this.

"What's different today and kids need to understand is you can't make silly comments, or try and get a reaction. We have no tolerance for that," said Gerlach.

Police did a sweep of SPASH today and will do another one on Sunday night. On Monday both Ben Franklin and SPASH will be back in session.

SPASH will be searching backpacks as students come back to school Monday morning.

