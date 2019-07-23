Stevens Point residents wait for power to be restored

Stevens Point residents are holding on to hope their power will be restored Tuesday night. For thousands in the area, Tuesday marked the 5th day without power.

Sandy Christophersen has been without power since Saturday. She told NewsChannel 7, not only is she can she not use her TV, her kitchen appliances, or other electrical items-- but she's not able to leave her home either because of her electric garage door.

"I'm really praying every day that we get it back soon. I think I could live with the mess. If we just got power back" Christophersen said.

Steve Hackworth lives around the corner in the same neighborhood. He's only one of six people on his street who never lost power. He did lose a shade tree over his home as well as 8 eight trees on his property. Still-- he admits his situation is better than most but said the experience during the storms is something he'll never forget.

"The whole experience was probably the worst I've seen in my life. I've never been through a tornado but these high winds. I think we’re really close to being a tornado" Hackworth said.

Wisconsin Public Service released Monday the company expects to restore 95% of power to customers by Tuesday night.