Stevens Point United Way releases list of resources for those without power

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says city crews, WPS personnel and emergency service staff have been out all weekend and continue to address issues within the city and beyond following strong storms Saturday.

Mayor Wiza said most roads have been cleared, but there may still be hazards. The Church Street underpass is still flooded and closed.

WPS has called in about 75 more personnel from out of state to assist with power restoration in Stevens Point. As of Monday morning there were still about 4,200 households without power. Wiza requested patience as crews continued their restoration efforts.

The Portage County United Way has compiled a list of resources:

• Salvation Army, 1600 Briggs St Stevens Point – available as charging station for those needing to recharge medical equipment. They also have daily meals and their food pantry open to those in need of food.

• Adventure 212, 3217 John Joanis Dr Stevens Point – Fitness center is open to those needing a shower. Hours showers available: Monday-Thursday 5am-9:30pm, Friday 5am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday 6am-6pm. They will provide towels, soap, and shampoo if needed. This service will be offered until all power is restored in Portage County.

• Ascension St Michael’s Hospital, 900 Illinois Ave Stevens Point – Open 24 hours/day for those needing electrical outlets to recharge medical devices or any other device. Enter through the main doors until 8pm, or through the Emergency Room entrance 24 hours/day.

• Amherst Fire Department, 4585 Fairgrounds Rd Amherst – open 24 hours/day for showers. Bring your own soap and towels. Ring the doorbell to be let in. After 4pm, only the ambulance crew is on site, so if the door goes unanswered after 4pm it means the ambulance crew is out on a call and residents can try back later.

• Rosholt Fire Dept, 9075 Wi-66 Rosholt – Open to those needing showers and/or drinking water. Bottled water is available, or residents can bring their own containers to be filled. Will be open as late as needed, but otherwise will close around 9pm tonight (7/22/19) and reopen by 6am tomorrow (7/23/19). They will also conduct welfare checks on elderly residents if requested.

• Ponderosa Pines Pub, 287 State Rd 73 Bancroft (5 miles West of Plainfield) – offering storage of frozen food items for those without power. Drop of items between 10am-9pm, no need to call ahead.

• Lineage Service Cold Storage, 5700 E M Copps Dr Stevens Point - Provides food storage. Person in need can have their food stored with Lineage Service Cold Storage; food should be marked as refrigerated or frozen and labeled with name and phone number. Lineage can come to the front door any time to get the food. For assistance, call 715-544-4565.

• Stevens Point Area YMCA is also open for shower usage and charging station.

