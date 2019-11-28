Stevens Point pub to offer free meal for veterans, family and friends

Griffiti’s Sports Pub will hold their 11th annual Freedom Feast at noon on Thursday. All who served, along with their friends and family are welcome to a free family styled thanksgiving meal.

Owner Troy Hojnacki started the tradition after his mother spent her last thanksgiving serving veterans and decided to make it an annual event in her honor. Hojnacki said over the years it has been fun to bring the community together and meet some newcomers.

"We're actually closed for business during that day, but some folks just come to the door looking for a place to eat thinking we're selling food, and I say well we can't sell you food. But I'm gonna give you a thanksgiving meal today. So we don't turn anybody away," Hojnacki said.

The meal will be served from noon to 3:00 p.m. Hojnacki asks that if you have a bigger group of people to please call ahead.