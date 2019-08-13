Stevens Point police searching for vehicle involved in hit and run

The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 12:15 a.m. on the 2700 block of Stanley Street. The vehicle is likely a black 2010-2011 Toyota Camry with front-end damage on the passenger side from hitting a mailbox and light pole.

According to investigators the vehicle left the scene of the crash and turned south on Illinois Ave. near Ascension Saint Michael's Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stevens Point Lieutenant Detective Robert Kussow at 715-346-1515.