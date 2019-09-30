Stevens Point police looking for overnight assault suspect

Stevens Point Police are looking for a suspect, after a 22-year-old woman reported being assaulted as she walked to her car overnight.

Police say the assault was reported on 1000 block of Portage Street, just after 12:30 a.m.

The woman told police she was walking out of her home, to her car, when a man she didn't know approached her. She says they struggled, something was used to cut her shirt, and she was left with some scratches on her torso.

She told police she was able to punch the man in the left side of his face, before he ran off eastbound on Portage Street.

Police say they're looking for a tall white man, with an average build, facial hair and wearing a dark long sleeved shirt.

