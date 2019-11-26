Stevens Point plow crews prepare for slippery road conditions

These plows have been out all day spraying major roadways and known slick spots in Stevens Point with a salt/water mixture to prepare for the storms.

Street crews tell us they are preparing for the worst but they say either way the brine mixture helps treat the roadways better than if nothing was put on them.

"With the brine system we spray that a lot because quite frankly we don't know what's going to happen. If it's rain it will just wash right away, if it's freezing rain it will be helpful and if it's snow it will be helpful. We really don't know what to expect but we are expecting and planning for the worst," said Luke Kronstedt, Superintendent of Streets for the city of Stevens Point.

Kronstedt says all his plow drivers will be on call all this week so they can quickly tackle the weather coming our way. He says they will continue to spray the brine even during the storms to help reduce slick road conditions throughout the area.