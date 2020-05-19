Stevens Point offers virtual summer school programming

With summer right around the corner, many schools are planning their summer curriculum.

The Stevens Point School District opened registration for summer programming on Monday offering virtual courses for students that are set to transition to in-person classes in July.

Jennifer Melville, the Secondary Summer School Coordinator said the district is planning to hold the virtual classes for three weeks, offering students a way to stay connected to their teachers and peers while at home.

"The big focus we really had for all of this is trying to maintain some of those social connections for kids and really try to figure out ways we can keep them interested in reading, in writing, and try to figure out some really fun learning things,” Melville said.

The second half of the courses are set to be held in person if the school decides it is safe. At this time the school is limiting class sizes to keep things safe when they do transition to in-person classes. They are hoping that this summer school transition will assist in making things easier for students come fall.

While courses Like Marvelous Math and Spectacular Science look to help kids get some extra math and science practice, Melville said a majority of their offered courses just look to give students a chance to see their friends and teachers and talk about their day.

"The kids are really just yearning for that social connection so that's what we are hoping to really establish this summer is giving them some time to get on there and whether its what did you do in the last couple of days? what books did you read? Let's talk about them but just kind of giving them those opportunities,” Melville said.

For more information or to sign up for summer school courses Click Here. Registration is open until June 5 at 4:00 p.m.