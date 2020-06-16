Stevens Point gives businesses an option for outdoor seating, relaxes alcohol restrictions

People in Stevens Point are getting a new way to eat and drink at their favorite local spots.

Decided at a common council meeting Monday night, the city is allowing restaurants and bars to put outdoor seating in some city-owned parking spaces. They’re also relaxing rules so people can take an alcoholic drink with them as they enjoy their meal.

In the parking lot adjacent to Ruby Coffee Roasters, you may soon be able to sit out and enjoy your coffee at a table, something that wouldn’t be possible without the change from the city.

Just a few short months ago, Ruby was seating up to 85 people inside. But since March, they’ve operated out of a side window.

Manager Kellen Ferkey says the local spot, supplied by Stevens Point-area farmers, hasn’t reopened inside to make sure employees feel safe, and because of social distancing requirements, he says it isn't worth opening to seat just a few people.

“We don’t have the right setback to have an outdoor café seating style, where you see some people have a temporary fence out and they have tables and chairs,” Ferkey said.

Ferkey says it’s hard to watch people have to take their food home, especially he notes their sales are down more than half. The parking spaces will allow patrons to stay.

“What I’m looking at is using space in the parking lot that is adjacent to us, that is city-owned, using those spaces to then host our own picnic tables… make sure that area is delineated for our customers to have. Especially families for a place to go with their kids, have a meal and enjoy the outdoors,” he said.

He says it’s obvious his customers miss sharing a coffee and a chat over food.

“They’ll sit on our front steps, or they’ll sit on the curb and they’ll eat and drink and meet,” he said.

Ferkey says he’s seen it happen organically, where two people will pull up chairs outside their cars in the parking lot and share a coffee.

“And actually providing something that’s safe where people can social distance and eat those meals is going to be huge,” he said.

Ferkey says it’s just one way Ruby Coffee has pivoted since the pandemic hit. They’re also offering grocery boxes with fresh produce.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says the city wants to create options for businesses and customers to pivot. Part of that is giving people more places to enjoy a beer and a meal on a hot summer day.

“The beer will be served in a plastic cup. I could take that and walk down the entire length of Main Street and go to our Pfiffner Pioneer Park. Sit on a bench, watch the geese, eat my burger and enjoy a beer,” Wiza said.

The drinking rules will be relaxed in the downtown area Wednesday to Sunday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Businesses can ask for an “extension of premise” for weekend hours.

“It’s not designed for drinking. The intent is for those who wish to have an alcoholic beverage with their meal, to have it,” he said.

It’s one way the city is trying to help save its small businesses.

“The fact that even now they can open at half occupancy, or less, says something very significant. They are pushing the sides of the envelope the way it is, trying to make ends meet with the seating they have. Having this additional option is something we’re installing to try to make those ends meet,” Wiza said.