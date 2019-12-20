Stevens Point newest K9, Barry completes training

The Stevens Point Police Department introduced their newest K9, Barry on Friday morning.

The department had been working with K9 Alana to bring her to Stevens Point, however she did not respond to all her training as needed, and was replaced by Barry.

Barry ultimately replaces K-9 Luna, who died suddenly in September.

The police department said for people that had already purchased an Alana stuffed dog to support the K9 program, they can pick up a Barry stuffed dog free of charge. The stuffed dogs are currently on order and should be available in the next couple of weeks. The department will announce on Facebook when those will be available.

