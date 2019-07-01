Stevens Point native sworn in as new joint municipal court judge

"This is where I will likely live for the rest of my life," newly-sworn in judge Erik McFarland chuckled. McFarland is a Stevens Point born-and-raised native, and was sworn in to the Stevens Point and Plover joint municipal court Monday afternoon.

McFarland graduated with his bachelor's degree from UW-Stevens Point, and earned his law degree through Hamline University in St. Paul., Minnesota. He has spent the last few years operating his own criminal defense practice in Stevens Point.

"I could not have gotten to the point I am at today without the help of my community and my family," he said. "This community helped me through college and school, and when I see an opportunity to give back to my community and help my community, I go for it. And that's why I accepted the position."

As a municipal judge, McFarland will oversee cases for traffic and other ordinance violations in Stevens Point and Plover. He replaces longtime joint municipal judge Michael Mckenna, whose retirement became effective on June 30.