Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk to host youth football camp

Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk has made a seamless transition from his college days with the Pointers and Badgers, to the NFL.

Ramczyk has become the anchor of the New Orleans Saints offensive line, and was named second team All-Pro this past season.

Now he's bringing his talents to a youth camp in his hometown.

Before training camp for his third NFL season begins, Ramczyk will host a one day lineman camp at the D1 Training Facility in Stevens Point on June 27.

The camp is available to kids in grades 3-12 and recent high school graduates.

Ramczyk hopes to inspire players hoping to be in his shoes one day, and to teach them that playing on the line can be just as cool as any other position.

"As an offensive lineman, we kind of pride ourselves on not looking into that glory, not getting any of that" Ramczyk said. "So you know it's important to help your team out in any way that you can."

Ramczyk knows that the lessons he instills during his camp can go beyond the football field.

"To be able to play this sport is something that's going to teach you a lot of life lessons down the road. You're going to be able to fall back on what you've learned from football throughout your entire life and career."