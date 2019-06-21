Stevens Point native Cole Caufield drafted by the Montreal Canadiens 15th overall

It didn't come without a lot of hard-work, but the day every athlete dreams of came to reality for Stevens Point native Cole Caufield.

The 18-year-old was selected 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens. He's the third person from Stevens Point to ever be drafted in the NHL Draft, and the first player to ever be drafted in the first round.

Caufield exploded up the boards with his impressive U-18 World Junior Championship performance where he tallied 14 goals, which was the most of anyone in the tournament, and four assists in just seven games as the USA took bronze.

Caufield also put up gaudy numbers with the U.S. National U-18 Team with 72 goals and 28 assists in 64 games.

Caufield played two years with SPASH. During his time with the Panthers, he played 45 games with 75 goals and 62 assists. He put up an unreal 50 goals in his sophomore season.