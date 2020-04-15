Stevens Point mayor proposes small business grant program

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza announced plans for a Small Business Grant Program for the City of Stevens Point. The proposal will be on the agenda at Monday’s Common Council meeting.

The program would provide grants of up to $2,000 to local businesses for rents, mortgage payments or utility costs.

“These businesses have invested in our community and now it is time that we invest in them”, said Mayor Wiza. “Local businesses are the heart of our economy and are some of the most vulnerable. We need to step up and help them when we can.”

“Stevens Point businesses aren’t looking for loans right now, they’re looking for financially liability-free assistance to help get them through the Safer at Home Executive Order and through this pandemic. Our local economy, currently at a critical point in this pandemic, depends on the local businesses operating as much as they can under the current circumstances. I’m pleased Mayor Wiza and Comptroller/Treasurer Ladick recognized this as well and even more pleased that the Common Council is looking to step up and help” Said Community Development Director Ryan Kernosky.

The proposal calls for up to $100,000 to be taken from the city’s fund balance, allowing as many local businesses to benefit as possible.

Qualifications include:

• Local non-franchise businesses having up to 25 full-time equivalent employees

• Being in good standing with the City of Stevens Point and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions

• The commercial property must exist within the limits of the City of Stevens Point and have been open to the public on March 17th, 2020

• Only expenses due after March 17th will be eligible.

If approved by the Common Council, the application process will begin as early as next week.

