Stevens Point mayor defends city's response after severe weather

The City of Stevens Point is taking some heat for it's response to storms last week.

Community members and some media outlets say the city did notify the community fast enough during the storms.

Mayor Mike Wiza says there was not much to tell residents and that most of the questions were about power, for which the city is not responsible.

"We have an emergency process in place that went over very well I think. There wasn't a lot of damage or updates to give other than a power outage which is Public Service."

Mayor Wiza says they went over how the city responded and what they can improve on after these past storms.