Stevens Point man facing federal child porn charges

A Stevens Point man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of producing and possessing child pornography.

Nicholas Kvatek, 40, of Stevens Point, is charged with two counts of using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the sexual conduct.

According to the indictment Kvatek produced the child pornography in Jan. 2019.

The indictment also alleges on April 2, 2019, Kvatek possessed a cellphone containing child pornography. At least one of the depictions involved a child under 12-years-old.

If convicted on both charges Kvatek could face up to 60 years in federal prison.