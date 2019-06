A 59-year-old Stevens Point man is in the hospital after hitting a deer on his motorcycle on STH 34 in Rudolph just after 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Daniel Porcaro was driving southbound on STH 34 when a deer ran out in front of him.

Porcaro was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

He was not wearing a helmet according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department. Speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.