Stevens Point homeowners can rent homes on AirBnB and VRBO

Homeowner in Stevens Point can now offer their homes up for VRBO and AirBnBs. Thursday, Mayor Mike Wiza announced the city completed the necessary process to allow short term rental options.

Short term rentals or tourist rooming houses have been becoming more popular recently with travelers.

“Tourism in our area has been setting records and we want to provide as many safe options for visitors as we can,” Mayor Wiza stated in a news release. “Our Council sees the opportunity in allowing these short term rentals and recently approved allowing them in basically all of our zoning district if they are owner occupied, conditionally elsewhere. I’m happy to see it happening”

Sarah Brish, executive director at the Stevens Point Area Convention and Visitors Bureau stated, “More and more Stevens Point Area visitors are requesting short term rentals. I am thrilled that the city of Stevens Point took a proactive approach by writing an ordinance that’ll accommodate this growing trend.”

