Stevens Point girl defied odds after weighing 1 pound, 14 ounces at birth

Each year, children from northern and central Wisconsin are chosen to represent children treated at Marshfield Children's Hospital. Amaya Roberts is one of the 2019 Miracle Kids for the Children's Miracle Network. She's a first grade student at Madison Elementary School in Stevens Point.

"Amaya is a very caring, outgoing, fun, energetic little girl, who just loves adventure [and] loves to learn," Amaya's mom, Amy Roberts said.

One thing Amaya learned last school year, was about the world beyond our planet.

"I learned how the sun, the moon and the earth rotates," Amaya said.

When she's not at school, she's usually playing with her younger sister.

"We usually play on the swing set,"said Amaya.

"My pregnancy with Amaya was very normal, things were going great," Amy explained.

But at week 26, said she started getting sick. Her doctors told her she had HEELP syndrome, a rare form of preeclampsia. The only cure, Amy said, is to deliver the baby.

"Finding out we were delivering our little girl 3 months ahead of time, half cooked is what we used to say, was pretty terrifying."

Amaya was born weighing only 1 pound and 14 ounces.

That meant a stay in the NICU at Marshfield Children's Hospital. It was an emotional 83 days for Amaya's parents, who made the trip to the hospital every day to see their little girl.

"The staff there was amazing," Amy said. "They really make you feel like you know to go home at night, your baby is in the best hands possible."

Amaya has made long strides in her short six years of life and has her mind set on a few possibilities for her future.

"One day [she] wants to be a scientist, the next day an artist. At one point she wanted to be a trapeze person in the circus," Amy said with a laugh.

Whatever she decides to do, Amy says she will accomplish anything she sets her mind to.

"She always is able to convince you to have this positive outlook on life regardless of what someone's going through."

The Children's Miracle Network Radiothon is December 5 and 6, broadcast by Y106.5 FM. Your donations will help fund the latest hospital technology, child life services and expense therapies, support research and provide assistance for families.