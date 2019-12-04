Stevens Point Curling Club will build a new facility thanks to donations

It's a sport that's sweeping the nation and now thanks to donations from the village of Plover and Sentry the Stevens Point Curling Club can bring the sport to even more people.

Their current building was never meant to be a curling club and now the 200 plus member club has outgrown it's space. "Right now our ability to take on new people is very limited," explained Doug Anderson, President of the Stevens Point Curling Club.

On Wednesday they got help to build a new one. A donation from the Sentry Foundation totaling $1.5 million.

The reason why Sentry says, "The membership in particular struck us as so committed putting in not only their money but their time and it was easy for Sentry to get behind it," said Pete McPartland, Chairman and C.E.O. of Sentry.

The club had already raised more than a half million from their members and this gave them a much needed boost.

But it wasn't the only help they got. "We had some land near I-39 and we said hey we think this would be a great place for you. We finally said how about we give you the land and you build your facility on it. The curling club was very excited about it," said Village Administrator Dan Mahoney, of Plover.

"We're grateful. This building is going to so special and nice, that we really want to make it a destination," said Anderson.

The curling club still needs to raise about $900,000 and they plan to have that met by spring when they plan to break ground on the new facility.

If everything goes as planned the new club should be up and running debt free by next curling season.

