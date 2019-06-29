Stevens Point celebrates Pride Day

On Saturday hundreds of people from around north central Wisconsin arrived in Stevens Point to celebrate Pride Day for the first time since 2007. The celebration kicked off at Pfiffner Pioneer Park at noon and lasted until 4:00 p.m.

“It matters for people to be with their people and to feel safe and loved,” explained Elliott Nutschlecner, one of the organizers of the celebration. “I am super passionate about the LGBTQ community and I am glad to see so many people who are also passionate about it.”

The family-friendly event was for all ages and free to the public. Central Wisconsin Equality group organized the event in hopes to provide a platform for the LGBTQ community to feel accepted and loved.

“I feel like there are too many people who needed this event and I didn’t want to give up,” said Amaranth Rose, who is one of the founders of Central Wisconsin Equality. “We aren’t going anywhere and there is finally an organization dedicated to the LGBTQ community of Central Wisconsin and surrounding counties.”

The outdoor event included live music performances, a drag show, and dance performances. Several non-profit organizations had a booth to pass out resources and information on the LGBTQ community.

On June 18th, the City of Stevens Point officially recognized the month of June as Pride Month which made this celebration even more special for the LGBTQ community and its allies.