Stevens Point cancels Riverfront Rendezvous citing COVID-19 concerns

The Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department announced Monday the 36th Riverfront Rendezvous community festival for 2020 has been canceled.

A news released stated, "After evaluating the latest information from local, state and federal officials and health organizations, the planning committee feels this is the best decision for our community to protect the health of our dedicated festival patrons while slowing the spread of Covid-19."

Organizers says they are hoping for a stronger event in 2021.

