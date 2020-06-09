Stevens Point businesses may get outdoor seating options

The city of Stevens Point Public Protection Committee voted to give businesses a little extra boost to help them recover from the Coronavirus pandemic.

The committee voted Monday on a proposal to allow businesses to use public parking lots for outdoor seating and sales. Additionally, they also voted to allow businesses to sell alcohol to customers and let them consume it in the downtown area-- which would be one or two days a week.

“Businesses are hurting all over the place so we were looking at ways where we might be able to help them out [and] in this case in the downtown area,” Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

The city council will have the final say. The committee will be drafting ordinance proposals and present them at the Stevens Point city council meeting June 15.

“I think it’s a good idea especially on the surface, allowing outdoor seating is something that we’ve kind of wanted as a community for a while, it’s just very difficult to find a formula that’s going to work,” Wiza said.

The current Parklet Program in place doesn’t allow for businesses to use parking spots in lots, but they are allowed to use street parking spaces for extended seating upon request to the city of Stevens Point.

Bill’s Pizza hostess Amy Keel said the Coronavirus has impacted the way their business is conducted, and she said they were skeptical of how they would continue business at the start of the Safer at Home order.

“At first we were a little nervous at how things were going to happen once our dining room was closed,” Keel said. “We had to transition into things, we had to get our pickups going, [and] our deliveries going.”

The Public Protection Committee also discussed that if these votes pass in the June 15 meeting, it will stay in effect until August. If sucessful, it is a topic they plan to revisit for 2021.

