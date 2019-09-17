Stevens Point bans vaping for those under 18

A new ordinance in the city of Stevens Point is hoping to curb vaping in the youth.

The rule was passed last night by the city council which will go into effect later this week. It prohibits people who are under the age of 18 from using or possessing e-cigs or vaping products even if they don't have nicotine in them. It also bans selling to those under 18.

"It came as a request from law enforcement because they are having issues determining whether products contain nicotine. These products can be dangerous. I am sure they can be used responsible just like anything but without a full understanding of what you are getting yourself into the side effects can be pretty devastating," said Mayor Mike Wiza, City of Stevens Point.

Wiza says it's all in an effort to make sure schools are safe. The average citation could cost you $50.