Stevens Point band prepares to play in Summerfest

You couldn’t tell from the quality of the music, but Scorched Waves is a high school rock band.

"We used to play in Damian’s bedroom, we played in my garage, I never thought we'd play Summerfest ever," said guitarist Tyler Armstrong.

The Stevens Point teenagers sent in a video to the ‘Rock-onsin’ contest, which is a part of Summerfest. The group was selected to compete against other bands at the event. The winner of the contest will get to play on the final night of Summerfest, giving the group some well-deserved attention.

“I’ll be honest, at the beginning we got a lot of crap for it,” added guitarist Tyler Armstrong.

"They doubted me especially for my age, but I just wanted to prove them wrong. I don't care what they say about me," explained drummer Damian Kessler.

Since the very beginning, the parents of the band members have been nothing but supportive.

"We take them where they need to go, heck--playing security if we have to. But all of the parents are on board," said Michelle Armstrong.

The support from the parents is a good thing because the group is looking to stay together for a while.

"I couldn't see myself stopping this in the future. This is what's important to me," keyboard player Jaren Wojcik.

“I love our band. I can feel some good things coming from the lineup and it’s very exciting,” Tyler Armstrong said.

The group is set to play on June 28th in Milwaukee. For information to the event click here

