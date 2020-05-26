Stevens Point arson suspect scheduled to enter plea

The 27-year-old Stevens Point man accused of intentionally setting a fire March 23 is scheduled to enter a plea to his charges.

Blaine Johnson was arrested at the Milwaukee airport following the incident. Police said he purchased a one-way ticket to Atlanta.

Johnson is charged with arson, burglary, theft, bail jumping and violating a restraining order.

Investigators said the Stevens Point Fire Department and Stevens Point Police Department responded to a structure fire on 700 block of Smith Street just before 6 a.m. According to Assistant Fire Chief J.B. Moody, upon arrival crews found visible smoke and flames from both sides of the building.

No one was injured as result of the fire.

Detectives said Johnson traveled to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after setting the fire. Johnson was arrested at the airport and was transported back to Portage County.

Johnson remains in custody on $100,000 cash bond.