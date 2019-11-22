Stevens Point annual holiday parade kicks off holiday season

By tradition, Stevens Point is kicking off the holiday season a little early with their annual holiday parade. Parade will kick off on Main Street at 6:00 and loop around the Christmas tree on the square. About 65 floats will parade down Main Street to the theme of trees on parade,

The Stevens Point Christmas tree stands tall downtown, waiting for the Mayor to light it during the parade on Nov. 21, 2019. (WSAW Photo)

This years’ parade will see a few small changes. Number one is the tree’s placement. This year the tree has been moved back just a little to make room for the first ever downtown Stevens Point ice rink that will be put in place when the weather allows. The parade will also feature two grand marshals this year. Both Gaul Volker and Tiffani Krueger will lead the parade. Troy Hojnacki, the president of the Stevens Point Alliance said both candidates were both so deserving, they decided to have both.

"They are both equally important with our city. One has a retirement option coming up here, he'll be retiring from Mid-State College, and Tiffany she has been doing great things with our local shelters and homelessness. She's a great charitable person so we definitely felt the need to have two,” Hojnacki said.

Hojnacki also said the parade will also feature a surprise regarding Santa’s ride.

"Well I can't release the whole surprise, but I can say this. It will be the first time ever in Stevens Point that Mr. and Mrs. Clause arrive on a very special vehicle this year. So we heard that he is going to be coming in, and it's going to be pretty cool to see what he's riding in on this year,” Hojnacki said.

As usual, late night shopping downtown will start after the parade and run through the holiday season. Restaurants around the square will also be open just a little later tonight for those who want to grab a bite.

