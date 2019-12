Stevens Point Police are warning people in the area about counterfeit $100 bills being passed around the area.

According to a post on their Facebook page Wednesday, the serial numbers on the counterfeit bills have been L70686300A and G20829217A.

Officers said if you receive a $100 bill for payment, check the serial number to see if it matched either of the counterfeit numbers. If you find one, call Detective Lieutenant Robert Kussow at 715-346-1515.