The Stevens Point Police Department is selling stuffed animals to support their newest K9, Alana.

The stuffed K9s are $15. They're available at the Stevens Point Police Department.

Alana is a Belgian Malinois, born in the Netherlands. She will soon be off to Indiana for six weeks of specialized training.

Alana is scheduled to go on duty in Stevens Point in December. The department lost K9 Officer Luna to multiple organ failure back in September.