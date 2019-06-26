Stevens Point Police seeking information on suspicious man

The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating an incident where an older white male approached a 17-year-old male and made unwanted sexual requests.

According to a press release the teenager was fishing when the incident occurred. No physical contact was attempted, police said.

The teen left the area to contact police, when he returned the suspicious man was gone.

The subject is described as an older white male with gray hair and a gray beard. He was possibly missing teeth, wearing a gray t-shirt and khaki shorts and riding a mountain bike.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1500 and request to speak with Sgt Ben Uitenbroek or message the Stevens Police Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StevensPointPD