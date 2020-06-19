Stevens Point Police looking for person of interest in baseball bat assault

The Stevens Point Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect involved in an assault early Friday morning.

Police are looking for 32-year-old Lavonte Green as a person of interest. According to a press release, officers were called to the scene of an altercation on the 2700 block of Lindbergh Ave just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found two females had been struck with a baseball bat. Both were severely injured. Witnesses identified a male suspect who fled the scene.

The Stevens Point Police Department says this is an isolated incident. They are asking if you have any information about the incident or the whereabouts of Lavonte Green, contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1500 or Detective Kent Lepak at 715-346-1513.