Stevens Point Police investigating disturbance, reported as abduction

The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating the report of a possible abduction. Police said it happened around 9 p.m. June 5 near the 1800 block of Portage Street.

According to a news release, officers said witnesses say they heard a woman screaming 'Let me go', 'Leave me alone" and 'Call 911'.

At this time, police said after observing security camera footage, the incident appears to be a disturbance and not an abduction.

Witnesses further state they saw a white or grey colored 4-door vehicle with loud exhaust and rust on bottom trim on the passenger side, leaving the area and had what appeared to be two male passengers.

Officers viewed security cameras from the UWSP campus and did observe a vehicle consistent with the description provided. Although the camera footage shows the vehicle coming to a stop in the vicinity of the incident, police say no pedestrians were observed walking in the area.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with further information on this incident, or information concerning ownership of the vehicle in question, contact Lt. Robert Kussow, (715) 346-1515.