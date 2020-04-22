Stevens Point Police attempting to locate man last seen Monday morning

The Stevens Point Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an 18-year-old man.

Police said Matthew moved to Stevens Point one week ago has not been seen since 11 a.m. Monday. His last name was not released.

Police said he doesn't know anyone, is not familiar with the area and has prior medical issues that are a concern to his family.

If you see Matthew call Det. Lt. Robert Kussow at 715-346-1515 or have him call a family member to let them know he is OK.

