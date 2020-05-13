Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission to meet again regarding new info about police chief

The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission anticipates a future meeting after receiving additional information regarding the conduct of Police Chief Martin Skibba.

Chief Skibba was suspended for 15-days without pay for a violation of department rules. The suspension was the result of an investigative report which indicated that he drank alcohol during the regular workday and had open liquor bottles in his police car.

According to the Disciplinary Order from the Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission, he'll be required to comply with counseling services and provide a medical report of his suitability to return to work before resuming his duties as police chief. He'll also have to be subject to random Preliminary Breath Testing for 90 days after he comes back to work.

On April 10, it was announced Skibba would not return to work as scheduled. The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission announced Skibba was directed not to report to work pending completion of a Fitness-for-Duty Evaluation ordered by the commission.

The commission met Tuesday. In an email to media, Dean Dietrich, the police and fire commission’s special counsel stated he was directed to schedule an interview with Chief Skibba and his legal counsel to discuss new information that had been provided to the commission. The commission will review the information and decide if further steps will be taken.

The next date for the commission to meet has not been decided.

