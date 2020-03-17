Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission hold special meeting about police chief

The Stevens Point police and fire commission went into closed session Tuesday to discuss the investigation of accusations made against the Police Chief Martin Skibba and possible actions.

Commission members and the city attorney were in attendance, however Skibba was not.

Details surrounding why Skibba was put on paid administrative leave are few, outside of him being accused of possible police department rule violations. Wisconsin law states the public will not know while the investigation is active.

By law, the city's police and fire commission is the entity that has the power to hire and fire police officers, as well as discipline those officers, including the chief of police.

According to the law, Skibba could request a public hearing before the commission makes a final decision.

If the board determines that "the charges are not sustained," Skibba would have to be reinstated. If the charges are sustained, then he could be removed from office, suspended, demoted, or suspended and demoted.