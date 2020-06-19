Stevens Point police chief resigns

The Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission has accepted the resignation of Martin Skibba as Police Chief for the City of Stevens Point. Skibba’s resignation is effective immediately.

Skibba had been subject to a Notice of Disciplinary Action which included a 15- business day suspension without pay. During his suspension, additional information was brought to the attention of the Police and Fire Commission by the Stevens Point Police Officers Association that warranted further investigation, including a vote of no confidence.

Following legal advice, the Commission secured outside investigators from the Wausau Police Department to gather more information. The Commission reviewed the information related to the conduct of Chief Skibba and determined that further action would be required. During the further review process, Skibba tendered his resignation to the Commission.

Assistant Chief Tom Zenner has been named Interim Police Chief.

The Police and Fire Commission will begin a search process to find a new Chief.

